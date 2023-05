Rebecca Herbst was born on May 12 in Encino, CA. Photo credit: ABC

Herbst was involved in competitive ice skating until she was 16, when she decided to focus on acting. Photo credit: ABC

She made her television debut on the NBC drama L.A. LAW in 1986. Photo credit: ABC

Herbst married Michael Saucedo (ex-Juan, GH) on June 1, 2001. They have three children: Ethan, 21, Ella, 19, and Emerson, 12. Photo credit: ABC