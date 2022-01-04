Ptosha Storey was born on January 4 in Memphis, TN and raised in Dallas, TX.
She went to high school with singer Erykah Badu.
Storey graduated from Southern Methodist University with a double major in Acting and African American Studies and a minor in psychology.
The actress has a son, Jordan L. Jones, who is also pursuing a career in show business.
Storey has been pals with Taraji P. Henson (ex-Cookie, EMPIRE) for years. “We did a Shakespearean play together when I first came to L.A., King Lear, with Charles Dutton. She and I played the same role, Goneril, on alternate dates,” she told Digest.
