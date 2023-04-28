Nancy Lee Grahn was born on April 28 in Skokie, IL. Photo credit: ABC

Grahn attended the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York for two years. It was during her training there that she made her daytime debut, as Beverly on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

The actress appeared on several prime-time shows including LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, MAGNUM P.I., KNIGHT RIDER, MURDER, SHE WROTE, 7TH HEAVEN and CASTLE. Photo credit: ABC

Grahn won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress, in 1989 for her work as Julia on SANTA BARBARA and in 2012 for GH. Photo credit: ABC