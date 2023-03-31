Melissa Ordway was born on March 31 in Atlanta, GA.
Ordway married Justin Gaston (ex-Chance Y&R; ex-Ben, DAYS) on September 22, 2012. They have two daughters, Olivia, 6 and Sophie, 5.
Before acting, she modeled for Skechers, Old Navy and David's Bridal.
Ordway was a series regular on HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS, which starred Hunter King (ex-Summer, Y&R), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), the late Cody Longo (ex-Nicholas, DAYS) and Grayson McCouch (ex-Dusty, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al).
Photo credit: James White/Nickelodeon
The actress appeared in the films 17 Again with Michelle Tractenberg (ex-Lily, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Zac Efron, and The Last Song with Miley Cyrus.
Photo credit: Offspring Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock