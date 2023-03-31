Ordway

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Melissa Ordway

Ordway

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Melissa Ordway
1 of 5
Close gallery
Melissa Ordway was born on March 31 in Atlanta, GA.

Photo credit: JPI

Ordway married Justin Gaston (ex-Chance Y&R; ex-Ben, DAYS) on September 22, 2012. They have two daughters, Olivia, 6 and Sophie, 5.

Photo credit: Instagram

Before acting, she modeled for Skechers, Old Navy and David's Bridal.

Photo credit: JPI

Ordway was a series regular on HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS, which starred Hunter King (ex-Summer, Y&R), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), the late Cody Longo (ex-Nicholas, DAYS) and Grayson McCouch (ex-Dusty, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al).

Photo credit: James White/Nickelodeon

The actress appeared in the films 17 Again with Michelle Tractenberg (ex-Lily, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Zac Efron, and The Last Song with Miley Cyrus.

Photo credit: Offspring Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock

Filed Under: ,
Comments