The actress auditioned for a number of soaps, telling Digest, “I screen-tested for both YOUNG AND RESTLESS and AS THE WORLD TURNS just months before booking ALL MY CHILDREN [as Annie]. I tested for Colleen at Y&R, my screen test was with Thad Luckinbill [ex-J.T.], who’s the best. And at WORLD TURNS, I tested with Grayson McCouch [ex-Dusty]. It got down to just me and Spencer Grammer [ex-Lucy], and she got the part. Two months after that, I booked ALL MY CHILDREN, which forever changed my life. So it just goes to show, trust the universe! It all works out how it’s supposed to.”

Photo credit: CBS