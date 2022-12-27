Atkinson

Birthday Spotlight: Matthew Atkinson

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Birthday Spotlight: Matthew Atkinson
Matthew Atkinson was born on December 27 in Marietta, GA.

His first professional acting gig was on ONE TREE HILL.

Atkinson’s given name is actually John Matthew. “My parents always called my brother and me by our middle names,” he explained to Digest.

His first soap role was as Y&R’s Austin from 2014-15, who fell victim to a serial killer.

Atkinson can play the saxophone, guitar, bass, piano and drums.

