Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
1 of 5
Matthew Atkinson was born on December 27 in Marietta, GA.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
2 of 5
His first professional acting gig was on ONE TREE HILL.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 5
Atkinson’s given name is actually John Matthew. “My parents always called my brother and me by our middle names,” he explained to Digest.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
4 of 5
His first soap role was as Y&R’s Austin from 2014-15, who fell victim to a serial killer.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
5 of 5
Atkinson can play the saxophone, guitar, bass, piano and drums.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Matthew Atkinson was born on December 27 in Marietta, GA.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
His first professional acting gig was on ONE TREE HILL.
Atkinson’s given name is actually John Matthew. “My parents always called my brother and me by our middle names,” he explained to Digest.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
His first soap role was as Y&R’s Austin from 2014-15, who fell victim to a serial killer.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Atkinson can play the saxophone, guitar, bass, piano and drums.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc