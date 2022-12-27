Matthew Atkinson was born on December 27 in Marietta, GA. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

His first professional acting gig was on ONE TREE HILL. Photo credit: JPI

Atkinson’s given name is actually John Matthew. “My parents always called my brother and me by our middle names,” he explained to Digest. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

His first soap role was as Y&R’s Austin from 2014-15, who fell victim to a serial killer. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc