Marci Miller was born on August 2 in North Liberty, IN. Photo credit: JPI

The actress graduated from Bethel College, a small liberal arts school in Mishawaka, IN. Photo credit: JPI

Miller’s younger sister was named after Kayla Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Photo credit: JPI

Miller was nominated for her first Daytime Emmy this year for her role as Abigail on DAYS. Photo credit: Getty