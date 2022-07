Linsey Godfrey was born on July 25 in Stuart, FL. Photo credit: JPI

The actress began her daytime career as Caroline Spencer on B&B and his still close friends with Kim Matula (ex-Hope). Photo credit: GILLES TOUCAS

Godfrey survived Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and being hit by a car.

The actress has appeared on ONE TREE HILL, NCIS, COLD CASE and CSI: MIAMI.