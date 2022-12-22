Lauralee Bell was born on December 22, in Chicago, IL. Photo credit: Elaine Lee Photography

The actress met her husband, Scott, in 8th grade. They married on October 4, 1997 and are parents to son, Christian, 20 and daughter Samantha, 19. Photo credit: Dove Shore

While in high school, the actress asked her father, Y&R Co-Creator William J. Bell, to appear on Y&R. She joined the cast in 1983 as Christine “Cricket” Blair and was only allowed to appear during her summer vacations. Photo credit: CBS

Lauralee was named after her mother Lee Phillip Bell, “but her name was spelled Loreley. She said it was hell growing up with that spelling because nobody could pronounce it,” the actress told Digest. Photo credit: Dove Shore