1 of 5
Kelly Monaco was born on May 23 in Philadelphia, PA.
Photo credit: ABC
2 of 5
Monaco made her TV acting debut on BAYWATCH in 1997.
Photo credit: ABC
3 of 5
The actress was the first-ever winner of DANCING WITH THE STARS; she took home the mirrorball trophy in 2005.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 5
Monaco will celebrate her 19th year playing Sam on October 1.
Photo credit: ABC
5 of 5
The actress was nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards twice: Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2003 and Outstanding Lead Actress in 2006.
Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Kelly Monaco was born on May 23 in Philadelphia, PA.
Monaco made her TV acting debut on BAYWATCH in 1997.
The actress was the first-ever winner of DANCING WITH THE STARS; she took home the mirrorball trophy in 2005.
Monaco will celebrate her 19th year playing Sam on October 1.
The actress was nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards twice: Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2003 and Outstanding Lead Actress in 2006.
Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock