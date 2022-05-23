Monaco

Credit: ABC

Birthday Spotlight: Kelly Monaco
Kelly Monaco was born on May 23 in Philadelphia, PA.

Photo credit: ABC

Monaco made her TV acting debut on BAYWATCH in 1997.

Photo credit: ABC

The actress was the first-ever winner of DANCING WITH THE STARS; she took home the mirrorball trophy in 2005.

Photo credit: ABC

Monaco will celebrate her 19th year playing Sam on October 1.

Photo credit: ABC

The actress was nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards twice: Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2003 and Outstanding Lead Actress in 2006.

Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

