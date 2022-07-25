Katherine Kelly Lang was born on July 25 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Her first soap role was in 1981 playing Gretchen on Y&R, where she has also crossed over from B&B as Brooke. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lang has been dating boyfriend Dominique Zoida since 2014. Photo credit: JPI

The actress owns the clothing boutique named Benheart USA (https://www.benheartusa.com/) and a kaftan fashion line (https://katherinekellylangkaftans.com/). Photo credit: JPI