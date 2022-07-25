Katherine Kelly Lang was born on July 25 in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Her first soap role was in 1981 playing Gretchen on Y&R, where she has also crossed over from B&B as Brooke.
Lang has been dating boyfriend Dominique Zoida since 2014.
The actress owns the clothing boutique named Benheart USA (https://www.benheartusa.com/) and a kaftan fashion line (https://katherinekellylangkaftans.com/).
Lang has two sons, Jeremy (who played her on-screen son Rick) and Julian.
