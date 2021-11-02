Kate Linder was born on November 2 in Pasadena, CA. Photo credit: Charles William Bush/CBS

The actress married the late Dr. Ronald Linder on Valentine’s Day in 1976, which is where her character’s last name came from. Photo credit: JPI

She celebrated 38 years on the show April 8 and was only supposed to be on for one day. Photo credit: JPI

Linder, who has gone on four USO Tours, was awarded Peace One Earth medallion for years of service. "I went to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Korea and Guantánamo Bay. I met so many soap fans within the troops," she recounted to Digest. Photo credit: JPI