Joshua Morrow was born on February 8 in Juneau, AK. Photo credit: CBS

The actor majored in communications and minored in theater at Moorpark College in California. Photo credit: JPI

Morrow was a member of the pop group 3Deep with CJ Huyer and fellow soap vet Eddie Cibrian (ex-Matt, Y&R et al).

As a child, Morrow wanted to be a professional baseball player. Photo credit: JPI