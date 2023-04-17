Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
1 of 5
Close gallery
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was born on April 17 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

She studied acting at Ryerson University in Toronto.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

In 2011, Wood landed her first feature film role playing Olivia in Final Destination 5.

Photo credit: CBS

Wood and husband Elan Ruspoli have three sons: Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and Brando, 11 months.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

The actress has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress (2019 and 2021).

Photo credit: Getty

Filed Under: ,
Comments