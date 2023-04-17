Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was born on April 17 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

She studied acting at Ryerson University in Toronto. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

In 2011, Wood landed her first feature film role playing Olivia in Final Destination 5. Photo credit: CBS

Wood and husband Elan Ruspoli have three sons: Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and Brando, 11 months. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc