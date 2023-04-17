Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was born on April 17 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
She studied acting at Ryerson University in Toronto.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
In 2011, Wood landed her first feature film role playing Olivia in Final Destination 5.
Photo credit: CBS
Wood and husband Elan Ruspoli have three sons: Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and Brando, 11 months.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
The actress has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress (2019 and 2021).
Photo credit: Getty
