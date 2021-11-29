Birthday Spotlight: Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses, Y&R)

Jacob Aaron Gaines

Jacob Aaron Gaines was born on November 29 in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Gaines is an only child. “I would tell my mom she should have another kid but it never happened. I’m really close to my parents and we would go on vacations every year, visiting national parks and also going on cruises,” the actor told Digest.

The actor signed with his first agent when he was 16 and booked commercials AT&T, Finish Line and Mazda.

Gaines first appeared on the TV series DIMENSIONAL SHIFT before landing in the feature film Fatal Affair, which starred Nia Long (ex-Giuliana, EMPIRE; ex- Kat, GUIDING LIGHT) and Omar Epps.

The actor took a year-long break from acting with his sights set on being a physical therapist.

