Birthday Spotlight: Hunter King (Summer, Y&R)

Hunter King was born on October 19 in Ventura County, CA. Photo credit: JPI

King won Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actress in two consecutive years, 2014 and 2015. Photo credit: JPI

Before joining Y&R, she appeared on HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS with Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R), who played her love interest, Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Grayson McCouch (ex-Sloane, GH et al), who played her father. Photo credit: JPI

Her sisters, Kelli and Joey (pictured), are both actresses as well. Photo credit: JPI