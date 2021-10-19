King

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Hunter King (Summer, Y&R)

King

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Hunter King (Summer, Y&R)
1 of 5
Close gallery
Hunter King was born on October 19 in Ventura County, CA.

Photo credit: JPI

King won Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actress in two consecutive years, 2014 and 2015.

Photo credit: JPI

Before joining Y&R, she appeared on HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS with Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R), who played her love interest, Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Grayson McCouch (ex-Sloane, GH et al), who played her father. 

Photo credit: JPI

Her sisters, Kelli and Joey (pictured), are both actresses as well.

Photo credit: JPI

“I would love to have a farm one day where I rescue all kinds of animals, big and small. That’s a big life goal of mine,” the actress recently told Digest.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments