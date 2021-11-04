Heather Tom

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Heather Tom

Heather Tom

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Heather Tom
1 of 5
Close gallery
Heather Tom was born on November 4 in Hinsdale, IL.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

She began her professional career early on in life. “I’ve been in the business since I was 2; I mostly did commercials and modeling,” the actress told Digest.

Photo credit: JPI

The actress has directed episodes of B&B, DYNASTY and Y&R, along with short films.

Photo credit: JPI

Tom is the only actress to win a Daytime Emmy in all three acting categories: Outstanding Lead Actress, Supporting Actress and Younger Actress.

Photo credit: JPI

She married James Achor in 2011. The couple has one son, Zane, 9, who appeared on B&B as Tom’s on-screen son, Will Spencer.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments