Eric Braeden was born Hans Gudegast on April 3 in Bredenbek, Germany. Photo credit: JPI

Braeden’s pre-Genoa City credits include THE RAT PATROL, HAWAII FIVE-O, GUNSMOKE and THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN, to name a few. Photo credit: CBS

The actor and his wife, Dale, wed in 1966. They have one son, Christian, who is a screenwriter and a director. Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, he released a memoir titled I'll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America's #1 Daytime Drama.