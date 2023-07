Elizabeth Hendrickson was born on July 3 in New York, NY and grew up in Northport, Long Island. Photo credit: CBS

The actress celebrated her 15th anniversary on Y&R, having debuted on February 6, 2008. Photo credit: JPI

Hendrickson studied musical theater for two years at Syracuse University. Photo credit: CBS

Before landing the role of Frankie on ALL MY CHILDREN, where she also played Maggie, Hendrickson auditioned to play Bianca. Photo credit: ABC