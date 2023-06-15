Promo banner Promo banner
Eileen Davidson

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Eileen Davidson

Eileen Davidson

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Eileen Davidson
1 of 5
Close gallery
Eileen Davidson was born on June 15 in Artesia, CA.

Photo credit: Dylan Coulter/Peacock

The actress marked her 41st anniversary on Y&R on June 11, 1982.

Photo credit: Peacock

Davidson has been married to actor Vincent Van Patten since 2003 and they share a son, Jesse.

Photo credit: JPI

She became the first performer on daytime television to play five separate characters at the same time on DAYS in 1998 — Kristen, Susan, Sister Mary Moira, Thomas and Penelope — which earned her an Emmy nomination as Lead Actress.

Photo credit: JPI

Davidson authored four novels based in the world of soap operas.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments