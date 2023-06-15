Eileen Davidson was born on June 15 in Artesia, CA.
Photo credit: Dylan Coulter/Peacock
The actress marked her 41st anniversary on Y&R on June 11, 1982.
Davidson has been married to actor Vincent Van Patten since 2003 and they share a son, Jesse.
She became the first performer on daytime television to play five separate characters at the same time on DAYS in 1998 — Kristen, Susan, Sister Mary Moira, Thomas and Penelope — which earned her an Emmy nomination as Lead Actress.
Davidson authored four novels based in the world of soap operas.