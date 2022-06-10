Eden McCoy was born on June 10 in Los Angeles and grew up in Manhattan Beach, CA.
The actress’s first professional gig was a Wells Fargo commercial, “but my first really big commercial was for Valpak coupons. I remember because my dad took me to that shoot and he sat around, like, all day, and he hated it so much. He was like, ‘Why do you do this? What is the appeal here?’ It was really funny.”
She had guest-starring roles on THE THUNDERMANS, WALK THE PLANK and GAME SHAKERS.
The actress was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2019 (Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series) and 2020 (Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series).
McCoy plays Beach Volleyball at USC, where she is a student.