Don Diamont was born on December 31 in New York, NY.
He starred as DAYS’s Carlo in 1984 and Y&R’s Brad Carlton from 1985-96 and 1998-2009.
In 1990, Diamont was the first daytime actor to be chosen as one of People’s 50 Most Beautiful People.
In 2018, Diamont published a book entitled My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other: (They Only Drive Me Crazy 30% of the Time).
Married L.A. realtor Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy/Kim, B&B) on June 12, 2012.
