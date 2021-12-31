Don Diamont was born on December 31 in New York, NY. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

He starred as DAYS’s Carlo in 1984 and Y&R’s Brad Carlton from 1985-96 and 1998-2009. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

In 1990, Diamont was the first daytime actor to be chosen as one of People’s 50 Most Beautiful People. Photo credit: JPI

In 2018, Diamont published a book entitled My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other: (They Only Drive Me Crazy 30% of the Time). Photo credit: JPI