Don Diamont

Birthday

Birthday Spotlight: Don Diamont

Don Diamont

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Don Diamont
1 of 5
Close gallery
Don Diamont was born on December 31 in New York, NY.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

He starred as DAYS’s Carlo in 1984 and Y&R’s Brad Carlton from 1985-96 and 1998-2009.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

In 1990, Diamont was the first daytime actor to be chosen as one of People’s 50 Most Beautiful People.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2018, Diamont published a book entitled My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other: (They Only Drive Me Crazy 30% of the Time).

Photo credit: JPI

Married L.A. realtor Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy/Kim, B&B) on June 12, 2012.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments