Birthday Spotlight: Dick Christie (Charlie, B&B)

Dick Christie was born on October 21 in Long Beach, CA.
The actor earned his theater arts degree from the University of Nebraska.
Christie starred in the sitcom SMALL WONDER from 1985-89.
Dick’s first soap role was as DAYS’s Stanley Krakowski in 1990.
The actor described his B&B alter ego, Charlie, to Digest, noting that he’s, “A cross between Cliff the mailman on CHEERS and any of Patrick Warburton's [FAMILY GUY] characters. He's officious, dedicated and very serious about his work.”
