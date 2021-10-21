Dick Christie

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Dick Christie (Charlie, B&B)

Dick Christie

Credit: JPI

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Dick Christie (Charlie, B&B)
1 of 5
Close gallery
Dick Christie was born on October 21 in Long Beach, CA.

Photo credit: JPI

The actor earned his theater arts degree from the University of Nebraska.

Photo credit: JPI

Christie starred in the sitcom SMALL WONDER from 1985-89.

Photo credit: JPI

Dick’s first soap role was as DAYS’s Stanley Krakowski in 1990.

Photo credit: JPI

The actor described his B&B alter ego, Charlie, to Digest, noting that he’s, “A cross between Cliff the mailman on CHEERS and any of Patrick Warburton's [FAMILY GUY] characters. He's officious, dedicated and very serious about his work.”   

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments