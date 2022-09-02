Cynthia Watros was born on September 2 and hails from Lake Orion, MI. Photo credit: ABC

Watros is the mother to twin daughters, Emma and Sadie, who were born on July 14, 2001. Photo credit: ABC

The actress attended Boston University and, a year after graduating, landed the role of Annie Dutton on GUIDING LIGHT. Photo credit: ABC

She and co-star Maura West (Ava) were classmates in the theater program at Boston University. “We crossed paths all the time,” she told Digest. “I knew she was a star back then. I knew she was a great talent.” Photo credit: ABC