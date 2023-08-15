Courtney Hope was born on August 15 and raised in Plano, TX. Photo credit: JPI

The actress graduated from a performing arts school at 15 years old and moved to L.A., started college on her 16th birthday, and completed her Associates Degree by the age of 18 with a major in Psychology. Photo credit: JPI

Courtney is an avid fitness enthusiast. Photo credit: JPI

The actress loves to dance and recounted to Digest, “I grew up dancing. I love telling a story through the movements of the human body.” Photo credit: JPI