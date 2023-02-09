Charles Shaughnessy was born on February 9 and hails from London, England. Photo credit: ABC

The actor made his daytime debut on GH in 1983 as Holly’s cousin Alistair. Photo credit: ABC

Shaughnessy married Susan Fallender on May 21, 1983 and they have two daughters, Jenny and Maddie and one grandson. Photo credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

In 2003, the actor made his Broadway debut in Urinetown: The Musical, and while in New York, he sublet Finola Hughes’s (Anna, GH) apartment. Photo credit: Ryan Miller/Shutterstock