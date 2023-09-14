Chad Duell was born on September 14 and grew up in Scottsdale, AZ. Photo credit: ABC

Duell has appeared on on Disney Channel’s WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE and THE SUITE LIFE ON DECK. Photo credit: ABC

The actor won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2015 and is nominated this year in the same category. Photo credit: JPI

Duell became a father on August 30 when his son, Dawson, was born. Photo credit: Instagram