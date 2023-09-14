Chad Duell was born on September 14 and grew up in Scottsdale, AZ.
Duell has appeared on on Disney Channel’s WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE and THE SUITE LIFE ON DECK.
The actor won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2015 and is nominated this year in the same category.
Duell became a father on August 30 when his son, Dawson, was born.
Chad starred in the Lifetime movie A FRIEND’S OBSESSION with soap alums Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) and Matt Borlenghi (ex-Mayor Marino, DAYS et al).