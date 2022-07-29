Cait Fairbanks was born on July 29 in Troy, MI, “but I moved to different places. I lived in Chicago, then Tuscon [AZ], and I grew up mainly in Orange County [CA],” she told Digest. Photo credit: JPI

Her first gig was at the age of 12 singing at the American Girl theater in the American Girl store at The Grove in Los Angeles. Photo credit: JPI

She auditioned for both DAYS and GH before landing her role on Y&R. Photo credit: JPI

The actress was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Original Song for co-writing “Next To You”, which was played at Ashland and Victoria’s wedding on the show. Photo credit: JPI