Cait Fairbanks was born on July 29 in Troy, MI, “but I moved to different places. I lived in Chicago, then Tuscon [AZ], and I grew up mainly in Orange County [CA],” she told Digest.
Her first gig was at the age of 12 singing at the American Girl theater in the American Girl store at The Grove in Los Angeles.
She auditioned for both DAYS and GH before landing her role on Y&R.
The actress was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Original Song for co-writing “Next To You”, which was played at Ashland and Victoria’s wedding on the show.
Fairbanks and Robert Adamson (ex-Noah) both appeared on the series LINCOLN HEIGHTS but didn’t officially meet before Y&R.