Cady McClain was born on October 13 in Burbank, CA. Photo credit: Joshua Shelton

McClain changed her name from Katie Jo to Cady on the advice of an agent early in her career. Photo credit: Leslie Hassler

Taking over for Melissa Reeves as Jennifer is not McClain’s first time as a recast. All of McClain's daytime roles have been originated by other actresses: Kari Gibson played ALL MY CHILDREN's Dixie in 1988; Yvonne Perry was AS THE WORLD TURNS’s first Rosanna from 1992-96, and in 1998 and 1999; and Cynthia Watros created Y&R's Kelly in 2013. Photo credit: Courtney Lindberg Photography

McClain is a three-time Emmy winner, taking home the Outstanding Ingenue award in 1990 for Dixie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2004 for Rosanna and Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for Jennifer. She holds the distinction of being the only female performer to snag trophies for three different shows. Photo credit: JPI