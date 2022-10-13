Cady McClain was born on October 13 in Burbank, CA.
McClain changed her name from Katie Jo to Cady on the advice of an agent early in her career.
Taking over for Melissa Reeves as Jennifer is not McClain’s first time as a recast. All of McClain's daytime roles have been originated by other actresses: Kari Gibson played ALL MY CHILDREN's Dixie in 1988; Yvonne Perry was AS THE WORLD TURNS’s first Rosanna from 1992-96, and in 1998 and 1999; and Cynthia Watros created Y&R's Kelly in 2013.
McClain is a three-time Emmy winner, taking home the Outstanding Ingenue award in 1990 for Dixie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2004 for Rosanna and Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for Jennifer. She holds the distinction of being the only female performer to snag trophies for three different shows.
She married Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) on Valentine’s Day in 2014.
