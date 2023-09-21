Birthday Spotlight: Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R)

Brytni Sarpy was born on September 21 in California, where she spent most of her childhood in Sherman Oaks. Photo credit: ABC

Sarpy caught the acting bug after during her first play, Macbeth, in her freshman year of high school. Photo credit: JPI

The actress earned her BFA in Acting at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Photo credit: JPI

Before being cast as Valerie on GENERAL HOSPITAL, she had auditioned for the role of Taylor, Felix’s little sister, as well as Jordan, and also for DAYS OF OUR LIVES. Photo credit: JPI