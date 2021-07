Bryan Dattilo was born on July 29 in Kankakee, IL and grew up in Florida. Photo credit: NBC

At age 12, Bryan's first professional TV gig was on the sketch comedy series NOT NECESSARILY THE NEWS. Photo credit: JPI

The actor attended Beverly Hills High School and auditioned for the role of Brandon Walsh on BEVERLY HILLS, 90210. Photo credit: JPI

Dattilo has two children, Gabriel, 21, and Delilah, 7. Photo credit: JPI