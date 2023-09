Bradford Anderson was born on September 21 in Meredith, NH. Photo credit: ABC

He attended the Tisch School of Performing Arts at New York University.

The actor recurred on VERONICA MARS as Ryan during season 2.

Anderson and his former co-star Steven Burton (ex-Jason; Harris DAYS) host the podcast That’s Awesome With Steve and Bradford, as well as tour the country as Stone Cold and the Jackal.