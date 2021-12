Annika Noelle was born on December 24 and grew up in Boston, MA. Photo credit: JPI

The actress attended college at UCLA. Photo credit: JPI

While pursuing her acting career, Noelle worked as a paralegal, bartender and a hostess. Photo credit: JPI

Noelle appeared on the web soap VENICE THE SERIES as Sami in 2011-12 and in the film Jersey Boys in 2014. Photo credit: JPI