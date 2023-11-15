Birthday Parties: DAYS OF OUR LIVES Characters Born In November

Nicole’s newborn just joined the ranks of Salem-ites who were born in the month of November. Here’s a look back at the others.
Mike Horton
Laura Horton birthed Mike, her son with Bill (and not her husband, Mickey) on November 8, 1968. The baby was delivered prematurely via a C-section following a car accident. Mike grew up to be a respected doctor, like his biological father, and was last seen in 2022, seemingly striking up a romance with former foe Nancy.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Will Horton
Teenager Sami gave birth to Will, the product of a one-night stand with Lucas, on November 11, 1995, although for a time she succeeded in passing the child off as his brother Austin’s. Despite a tumultuous childhood and his parents constantly battling over for his custody, he grew up to be a fine, well-adjusted man, and currently lives in New Zealand with his husband, Sonny, and their daughter, Arianna.
Photo credit: John Paschal/Celebrity Photo
Parker Jonas
Born at the Horton cabin and delivered by his big older half sister, Melanie, on November 11, 2010, Parker’s paternity was a question mark, as Chloe had been intimate with both her husband, Daniel, and her ex husband, Philip. Ultimately, Daniel proved to be the boy’s biological father, then was killed in a car accident. Last seen in 2017, Parker is currently attending boarding school in New York.
Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com
Thomas DiMera
Poor Thomas’s entry into the world, which took place on November 24, 2015, was a volatile one. He was born in a cabin in Mammoth Falls and delivered by a midwife while his mother, Abigail, was being held hostage by Ben Weston. Kidnapped by Ben shortly after his birth, Chad found the infant and returned him to his mother. The precocious little boy, whose mother was tragically murdered in 2022, lives with his father, Chad, and Stephanie.
Photo credit: JJohnson/jpistudios.com
Charlotte DiMera
Like her big brother, Thomas, Charlotte was also born in a cabin, albeit the quaint Horton one on Smith Island. Abigail, who was suffering from multiple personalities, gave birth to her baby daughter with help from Chad on November 12, 2018; she was then carted off to Bayview Sanitarium against her will. Once healed, Abigail reunited with Chad and their children. Sadly, their family was destroyed when Abigail was killed, leaving Chad to raise Charlotte and Thomas without his beloved wife.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
