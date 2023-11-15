Birthday Parties: DAYS OF OUR LIVES Characters Born In November

Mike Horton Laura Horton birthed Mike, her son with Bill (and not her husband, Mickey) on November 8, 1968. The baby was delivered prematurely via a C-section following a car accident. Mike grew up to be a respected doctor, like his biological father, and was last seen in 2022, seemingly striking up a romance with former foe Nancy. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Will Horton Teenager Sami gave birth to Will, the product of a one-night stand with Lucas, on November 11, 1995, although for a time she succeeded in passing the child off as his brother Austin’s. Despite a tumultuous childhood and his parents constantly battling over for his custody, he grew up to be a fine, well-adjusted man, and currently lives in New Zealand with his husband, Sonny, and their daughter, Arianna. Photo credit: John Paschal/Celebrity Photo

Parker Jonas Born at the Horton cabin and delivered by his big older half sister, Melanie, on November 11, 2010, Parker’s paternity was a question mark, as Chloe had been intimate with both her husband, Daniel, and her ex husband, Philip. Ultimately, Daniel proved to be the boy’s biological father, then was killed in a car accident. Last seen in 2017, Parker is currently attending boarding school in New York. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Thomas DiMera Poor Thomas’s entry into the world, which took place on November 24, 2015, was a volatile one. He was born in a cabin in Mammoth Falls and delivered by a midwife while his mother, Abigail, was being held hostage by Ben Weston. Kidnapped by Ben shortly after his birth, Chad found the infant and returned him to his mother. The precocious little boy, whose mother was tragically murdered in 2022, lives with his father, Chad, and Stephanie. Photo credit: JJohnson/jpistudios.com