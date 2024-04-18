Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

It was a DAYS OF OUR LIVES reunion lovefest as Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, l.) hugged a returned Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), along with Judi Evans (Bonnie) -- with Wally Kurth (Justin, back l.), Stephen Nichols (Steve), and Matthew Ashford (Jack, r.).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Judi Evans
Tracey Bregman (Lauren, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) shared this snap of her on the set of SWAG TOWN from New Street Pictures. "Hope this makes it to series! Such a great show."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tracey Bregman
Laura Wright (Carly) on the GENERAL HOSPITAL set. "Love my job," she wrote on the image.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Laura Wright
Business Summer, courtesy of Y&R's Allison Lanier.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Allison Lanier
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL) shared Joan Collins's (ex-Alexis, DYNASTY; ex-Alex, GUIDING LIGHT) celebratory photo after their movie, Murder Between Friends wrapped.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jacob Young
More DAYS set photos -- this time Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) celebrating the show's episode #15,000.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson
GH's Jophielle Love on the set of Will Trent with the series' star Ramón Rodriguez.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jophielle Love
Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) with her partner, Brock and their son, Bridger doing voiceover work. "Recently Cam & I took Bridger Elias to his very first recording session where he was all ears," wrote the proud papa.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Camryn Grimes
It was a Bay City reunion on the DAYS set for Stephen Schnetzer (Steve; ex-Cass) and Evans (ex-Paulilna). "🎶You are my way… to Another World…” she wrote.
Photo credit: Judi Evans/X (formerly Twitter)
Rena Sofer (Lois, GH) showing off her character's most important accessory. "My absolute favorite nails by @polishedbyamber."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Rena Sofer
Y&R's Eric Braeden (Victor) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) with new cast member Redding Munsell (Harrison).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Redding Munsell
Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden having fun with the anniversary cupcake on set.
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
GH treasure Jane Elliot (Tracy) poses with Josh Kelly (Cody) on the set.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital