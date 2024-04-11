Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

Maurice Benard (Sonny), Eva LaRue (Natalia), Rena Sofer (Lois) and Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn) pose for the cameras on the Metro Court set.
Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Greg Rikaart (Leo) took a break from the DAYS OF OUR LIVES set to check out the eclipse.
Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) wrote alongside this image on Instagram, "THX #universe for my inspiring #eclipse moment while on SET. #directing #astrology #space"
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) took this snap behind the scenes.
Raven Bowens wrote a caption to this adorable dressing room selfie writing, "3 years ago today I started filming [DAYS] it's amazing how time flies... grateful for all the ways this job & character have changed my life."
Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) shared this picture of outside his dressing room saying, "Two ways to know it's my dressing room."
Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry, GH) wrote above this image in his Instagram story about the TV series he has been doing, "Thank you for all the love #queenoftears @soohyun_k216 @geewonii."
Rikaart posted this image with Judi Evans behind the scenes on his Instagram Story saying, "Lots of fun with this love bug today."
Judah Mackey (Connor, Y&R) shared this snap of himself back on set.
Finn Carr (Rocco) and Asher Antonyzyn (Danny) were sizing things up outside some GH dressing rooms.
Robert Scott Wilson wrote "Rinse and repeat," in this image he shared to his Instagram Story from his dressing room.
Tracey Bregman (Lauren) shared this shot of Colleen Zenk in Jordan's male disguise, citing, "A closeup: how incredible is this makeup art! Brava @staceybrowningmakeup @colleenzenk."
Cosette Abinante (Scout) shared this shot of herself with Finn Carr (Rocco) and Asher Antonyzyn (Danny) writing, "Sibling love."
Courtney Hope (Sally) took this dressing room shot and shared her thoughts right on it.
DAYS star Abigail Klein (Stephanie) wrote, "A little ADR with the man, the myth, and the legend @rafaelleyvadp."
A lovely set-side shot of Bregman with Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and onscreen hubby Christian LeBlanc (Michael), touting "This week on Y&R."
Paul Telfer (Xander) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) also took a break from the set to run outside and check out the eclipse.
Former Y&R star Noemi Gonzalez (ex-Mia) revealed that she is working on a new film.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) back on the DAYS set writing, "It never ever gets old. So grateful for this lovely job… And being chief of staff… sometimes the words are challenging, but always a good time."
