Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

Maurice Benard (Sonny), Eva LaRue (Natalia), Rena Sofer (Lois) and Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn) pose for the cameras on the Metro Court set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GENERAL HOSPITAL

Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Greg Rikaart (Leo) took a break from the DAYS OF OUR LIVES set to check out the eclipse. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DAYSPEACOCK

Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) wrote alongside this image on Instagram, "THX #universe for my inspiring #eclipse moment while on SET. #directing #astrology #space" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/VICTORIA ROWELL

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) took this snap behind the scenes. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DAN FEUERRIEGEL

Raven Bowens wrote a caption to this adorable dressing room selfie writing, "3 years ago today I started filming [DAYS] it's amazing how time flies... grateful for all the ways this job & character have changed my life." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/RAVEN BOWENS

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) shared this picture of outside his dressing room saying, "Two ways to know it's my dressing room." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/CAMERON MATHISON

Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry, GH) wrote above this image in his Instagram story about the TV series he has been doing, "Thank you for all the love #queenoftears @soohyun_k216 @geewonii." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/SEBASTIAN ROCHE

Rikaart posted this image with Judi Evans behind the scenes on his Instagram Story saying, "Lots of fun with this love bug today." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GREG RIKAART

Judah Mackey (Connor, Y&R) shared this snap of himself back on set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/JUDAH MACKEY

Finn Carr (Rocco) and Asher Antonyzyn (Danny) were sizing things up outside some GH dressing rooms. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/FINN CARR

Robert Scott Wilson wrote "Rinse and repeat," in this image he shared to his Instagram Story from his dressing room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROBERT SCOTT WILSON

Tracey Bregman (Lauren) shared this shot of Colleen Zenk in Jordan's male disguise, citing, "A closeup: how incredible is this makeup art! Brava @staceybrowningmakeup @colleenzenk." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/COLLEEN ZENK

Cosette Abinante (Scout) shared this shot of herself with Finn Carr (Rocco) and Asher Antonyzyn (Danny) writing, "Sibling love." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/COSETTE ABINANTE

Courtney Hope (Sally) took this dressing room shot and shared her thoughts right on it. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/COURTNEY HOPE

DAYS star Abigail Klein (Stephanie) wrote, "A little ADR with the man, the myth, and the legend @rafaelleyvadp." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ABIGAIL KLEIN

A lovely set-side shot of Bregman with Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and onscreen hubby Christian LeBlanc (Michael), touting "This week on Y&R." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/TRACEY BREGMAN

Paul Telfer (Xander) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) also took a break from the set to run outside and check out the eclipse. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DAYSPEACOCK

Former Y&R star Noemi Gonzalez (ex-Mia) revealed that she is working on a new film. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/NOEMI GONZALEZ