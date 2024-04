Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

8 of 9

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/PIERSON FODE

Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) took over the Instagram account of the film he was also announcing he’ll be in, Florida Wild, with Lee Majors (SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN) and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino. “Unleash Hell. May the power of the piercings compels you to dominate the comments and the follows for @FLORIDAWILDMOVIE,” he wrote.