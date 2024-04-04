Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

Deidre Hall (Marlena) shared this snap of her with Greg Rikaart (Leo) saying, "Greg and I arrived on set and said the same thing. 'Clearly the wardrobe department hung the wrong outfits in out rooms!!' I’ve already asked to borrow this snazzy gem!!!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DEIDRE HALL

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas, B&B) wanted fans to know about his recent return to the show. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HENRY JOSEPH SAMIRI

Eden McCoy (Joss, GH) got a chance to squeeze the chef when she hugged cutie Scarlett Spears (Donna, GH) on Carly’s kitchen set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/EDEN MCCOY

Raven Bowens (Chanel) took this snap when DAYS returned from a short hiatus saying, “US City Tour Over, now we’re back to your regular scheduled programming.” Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/RAVEN BOWENS

Real-life couple Jessica Morris (ex-Jen, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Rib Hillis (ex-Jake, PORT CHARLES) shared a BTS shot after having wrapped a new project they worked on together. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/JESSICA HILLIS

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) posted this shot after his character had his final "curtain call chicago fire❤️." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROME FLYNN

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) also did a post to his Instagram story to announce his return to work on the DAYS set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROBERT SCOTT WILSON

Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) took over the Instagram account of the film he was also announcing he’ll be in, Florida Wild, with Lee Majors (SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN) and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino. “Unleash Hell. May the power of the piercings compels you to dominate the comments and the follows for @FLORIDAWILDMOVIE,” he wrote. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/PIERSON FODE