Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In September 26

"That’s a wrap on my time in Port Charles for today. 🙌🏻 Now it’s time to hunt for some YouTube lessons on today’s 5th grade math," shared General Hospital star Kirsten Storms (Maxie). "I checked out [daughter] Harper’s homework for today and I think they’re trying to decipher the coordinates for the fountain of youth. I mean, would you need to apply “estimating long division” (2 examples for each problem, of course) for coordinates?….or anything at all? #myphonehasacalculator #everyonesphonehasacalculator 😕. PS. For those that have been asking, the jackets I’ve been wearing on the show lately are by @cinqasept (including this one)." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kirsten Storms

Look who's back shooting on the Days of our Lives set! Kristian Alfonso (Hope) shared this photo, saying, "Hanging out in #salemsquare @dayspeacock 💃🏻 #happy #days !loving my @aallyn #ingrid crossbody 🥰 #cognac @maxmara" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kristian Alfonso

Happier times at Young and Restless for Vail Bloom (Heather, l.), as she shared this photo for her on-screen love Michael Graziadei (Daniel), "Happy Birthday Graz! Love you longtime Antman! #WorkFam #CBS 🧨🤩🙏🏼" The adorable "family" shot included on-screen daughter Lily Brooks O'Briant (Lucy). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Vail Bloom

A stunning wall of GH legends! That's where Emma Samms (Holly) had this photo taken, sharing on Instagram "When you come across yourself on a mural at the studio where you work.. 😃 #generalhospital #prospectstudio #abc" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Emma Samms

"My bae alll dayyy @katherinekellylang [Brooke]," wrote Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) of her Bold and Beautiful co-star. Clearly, their on-screen friction doesn't spill over into real life! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

"Why does this keep happening to me?!" asked Days of our Lives star Judi Evans (Bonnie), referring to the catfight her character had with Deidre Hall's Hattie — as well as the one her Another World character, Paulina, would have with Jensen Buchanan's Vicky during the show's 1992 Valentine's Ball. (In both instances, the characters were none too pleased to discover that they were wearing the same dress!) "Thankfully, this time, no fountains or cakes were harmed during the shooting of this scene… although some hair was pulled…#HattieandBonnie #VickyandPaulina #AW #DOOL" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Judi Evans

Hall shared this adorable snap with DAYS star and good pal (on-screen and off) Evans saying, "Theyreeeeeee baaaaaaack! #days" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Deidre Hall

"I love my GH family! @kirstenstorms [Maxie, c], Kristina Wagner [Felicia, back row l.], John York [Macm r,], and Lily Fisher [Georgie] are the best!" shared the always adorable Gary James Fuller (James). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Gary James Fuller

Being beautiful may take some hard work but Young and Restless star Zuleyka Silver (Audra) makes it look easy as she sports some impressive curlers in this mirror selfie shot before heading to set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleyka Silver

Suited up and ready for Days of our Lives business is Abigail Klein (Stephanie): "A moment for the suit!! @dayspeacock pulls the best stuff. Instant super fan of @kobihalperin right now 🔥" she wrote on her official Instagram account. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Abigail Klein

Revealing how the magic happens is Lang, pictured in front of the B&B set where you can see the lighting grid above. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Check out all these different looks that General Hospital star Eden McCoy is sporting as Josslyn. "Dare I say mugshot 🤡" she wrote in the caption. Co-star Cassandra James (Terry) spoke for many when she wrote in the comments, "These are so cuuuuute." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Eden McCoy

"Wow! My first time getting to work with @officiallyniallmatter & we are first up for this season’s @hallmarkmystery ‘s Miracle of Christmas!! 🎄🧑‍🎄" wrote on/off DAYS star Alison Sweeney (Sami). "We are so excited to launch everyone into the Christmas spirit with this special film directed by @officialcrystallowe . I truly loved working together with Niall & Crystal and the talented cast & crew to make This Time Each Year. It’s a touching and charming movie about a family we all want to spend Christmas with! I’m so thrilled and proud of this movie. I’m glad you’ll get to see it soon! 🎥 🍿🎄" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Alison Sweeney

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) took this shot of himself and a young Frank Sinatra (well, a poster) in his DAYS dressing room. He wrote on the image, "You and me again Frank." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

Laura Wright shared this adorable shot she aptly titled, "Becoming Carly ❤️" while undergoing her hair and makeup transformation at the General Hospital studio. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Laura Wright

"✌🏻 OUT for today," wrote Lauralee Bell (Christine) as she left her dressing room after a hard day of work on the Y&R set. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lauralee Bell

Alfonso also shared a video of herself dancing down the DAYS hallways. "Starting the day with a #smile & a #spin or maybe a #twirl 💃🏻lol :) #happy #days 🥰 @dayspeacock @nbcuniversal" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kristian Alfonso

Makeup artist Regina Belard captured the stunning look she created for Tanish Harper (Jordan Ashford, GH), using the fitting hashtag #bronzedbombshell. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Beautebygigii

"Hard at work on the set of another amazing production ... 'The Wrong Paris,' " shared Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti, Young and Restless), whose in-progress project is slated for release on Netflix. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lauralee Bell

Blackjack! That's Steve Burton (Jason) on the amazing GH set of a casino, looking every bit ready to take on the role of James Bond in this little caper. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Steve Burton

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) teased that she was running lines in her dressing room with a co-star before she panned to reveal with whom. See the next shot to find out which co-star! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Michelle Stafford

If you guessed Y&R's Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), then you were right! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Michelle Stafford

Julie Dove (ex-Connie) shared this shot with her pal and DAYS co-star Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) saying, "@cheriealexandra there aren’t enough words to say all the feels here, but suffice it to say you are forever my friend. What a fun ride we had. Thanks for all the late night texts and the continuous encouragement. I don’t know how I could have done this without you. I’m so glad the universe had us in Salem together at the same time. You’re doing an amazing job. You’ve made Gabi your own and I am loving every moment. Looking forward to making more IRL memories with you my love and watching you continue to shine your bright light. 💫💛⏳"

Jimenez responded in the comments saying, "Aww my sweet Julie 🥹 I am filled with immense gratitude to DAYS for bringing you into my life ♥️ What a wild ride we’ve been on thus far 🔪⏳✨ To a lifelong friendship & unforgettable memories I will forever cherish. To the best assistant in all of Salem 😉 There will never be another as amazing as you ♥️ - Gabi" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Julie Dove

Blake Berris (ex-Everett/Bobby; ex-Nick, DAYS) teasing his next new role with this selfie in the makeup chair. He wrote, "FBI means a CLOSE SHAVE." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Blake Berris

Finn Francis Carter (Rocco, GH) wrote with his behind-the-scenes photo on his show's set: "Never gets old." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Finn Francis Carter