Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In June 27

Photo credit: Instagram/Love

Jophielle Love (Violet) shared this emotional picture taken with Michael Easton after he shot his final General Hospital scenes as Finn. Love's mother wrote, "Michael and Jophielle have been working together on @generalhospitalabc for 5 years now ! Over 100 episodes… Today’s scenes were an absolute heartbreak . Jophielle doesn’t lose sight of the possibility of her parents coming back into her GH life … This scene was way too familiar from one she experienced on her first few months on set as her tv mother went through what felt like the same door … saying good bye … and never returning to this day! Poor Violet lost everyone… Jophielle was genuinely very sad … Her chemistry with Michael on set was amazing from day one , as she always insisted to fix his hair before each take as a five years old. Now she is 10 … and … tears were pouring down. It was a very very hard day on set and everyone was tearing up … She managed to get through it all like a pro , …. It was … very emotional and also amazing. Like a grown up scene."