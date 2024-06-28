Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In June 27

This past week, stars from Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and videos they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? Dominic Zamprogna thanking fans who helped make his 15th anniversary as GH’s Dante one to remember, and Joshua Morrow making a rare social media post to express his gratitude over his own career milestone, 30 years on Y&R as Nick Newman. Check out this gallery from stars including GH’s Tajh Bellow (TJ), Y&R’s Courtney Hope (Sally) and more!
Jophielle Love (Violet) shared this emotional picture taken with Michael Easton after he shot his final General Hospital scenes as Finn. Love's mother wrote, "Michael and Jophielle have been working together on @generalhospitalabc for 5 years now ! Over 100 episodes… Today’s scenes were an absolute heartbreak . Jophielle doesn’t lose sight of the possibility of her parents coming back into her GH life … This scene was way too familiar from one she experienced on her first few months on set as her tv mother went through what felt like the same door … saying good bye … and never returning to this day! Poor Violet lost everyone… Jophielle was genuinely very sad … Her chemistry with Michael on set was amazing from day one , as she always insisted to fix his hair before each take as a five years old. Now she is 10 … and … tears were pouring down. It was a very very hard day on set and everyone was tearing up … She managed to get through it all like a pro , …. It was … very emotional and also amazing. Like a grown up scene."
Young and Restless shared this adorable image of Joshua Morrow (Nick) and some of the members of his on-screen family, (from l.) Reylynn Caster (Faith), Sharon Case (Sharon), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) and Camryn Grimes (Mariah), who appeared in a special episode commemorating the 30th anniversary of his Genoa City debut. The actor gushed on X (formerly Twitter), "I just wanted to throw a big thanks for the outpouring of support and love from my 30th! Its been truly a magical ride and my deep appreciation for you guys is massive. Thanks for sticking with me and your boy Nick. I love playing him and its been an incredible honor!"
Dominic Zamprogna made a video thanking fans who filled his dressing room with thoughtful gifts to help celebrate the 15th anniversary of his General Hospital debut.
Romy Park (Poppy, Bold and Beautiful) recorded a snippet from the hair and makeup chair as she got ready to shoot her scenes.
Melissa Ordway (Abby) was all dressed up with somewhere to go — the Y&R set!
Tabayana Ali (Trina) and Evan Hofer (Dex) recorded a video touting the joint fan event they're having at this year's GH Fan Club Weekend. Who wouldn't want to spend time with these two cuties?
Courtney Hope took a selfie to showcase her sleek hairdo and metallic costume she was sporting as Sally on Y&R.
Tajh Bellow (TJ) shared footage of him getting camera-ready at GH.
Paxton Mishkind (Johnny, Y&R) made it clear how happy he was to be in Genoa City. "So grateful for the opportunity to work with @ericbraedengudegast [Victor] on @youngandrestlesscbs who is as kind as he is iconic," he wrote. "Such an honor and amazing day! #yr #cbsdaytime #victornewman #johnnyabbott #teenactor #younghollywood #youngandrestless"
Mishkind was all smiles outside of the Y&R studio, writing, "Best job #grateful #cbsdaytime #yr #johnnyabbott #teenactor #younghollywood."
GH's Danny, Asher Antonyzyn, who was hard at work on his script in the GH studio's school room, enthused on Instagram, "Can’t wait for you all to see the scenes @1steveburton [Jason] and I worked so hard on."
Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R) checked in on her way into the studio.
