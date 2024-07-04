Your account
rena sofer, lynn herring, thorsten kaye, katherine kelly lang

Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In July 3

By

rena sofer, lynn herring, thorsten kaye, katherine kelly lang

Credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital; Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

This past week, stars from Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and videos they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? A special on-set birthday bash for B&B patriarch John McCook (Eric), who recently turned 80, and a quartet of GH beauties striking a pose in between scenes. Check out this gallery of stars including B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) and more.

General Hospital stars Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze), Rena Sofer (Lois), Lynn Herring (Lucy) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie) posed for the camera in between scenes involving Deception.

Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter)

Sofer and Herring adopted soapy stances for this shot, shared to GH's official instagram.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Bold and Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) helped welcome Alley Mills (Pam) home to the set — she's been off the B&B canvas for a while as she is busy playing Heather Webber on GH — when cast and crew gathered to help celebrate original cast member John McCook's (Eric) 80th birthday.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Guest of honor John McCook was flanked by backstage colleagues on the B&B set during the birthday party the show threw for him.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Courtney Hope (Sally) showed off the gorgeous look she was sporting for her work that day on Young and Restless.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Courtney Hope

Though they are only sisters on screen, this photo shared by Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH, r.), taken in the show's hair and makeup room, showed off just how similar she and Kristen Vaganos (Molly) are when it comes to fashion.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kate Mansi

Another day, Mansi cozied up to Vaganos, who brought her a much-needed jolt of caffeine.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kate Mansi

Mansi also documented an off-camera meeting on the GH soundstage between Vaganos and Adam Harrington, Jr. (John).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kate Mansi

Jackée Harry (Paulina) and James Reynolds (Abe), who play spouses on Days of Our Lives, participated in a fun twist on The Newlywed Game for a segment posted to the show's social media channels.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/daysofourlivespeacock

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, l.), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, c.) and John McCook were all smiles during a break in taping the show's 4th of July celebration.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Also showing off their 4th of July spirit on the B&B set? On-screen lovebirds Joshua Hoffman (R.J.) and Lisa Yamada (Luna).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) also took a moment to pose for the cameras at B&B.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

General Hospital's Maurice Benard (Sonny, l.) was excited to welcome Michael Easton (ex-Finn) as a guest to his YouTube series, State Of Mind.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Maurice Benard

Looking a little worse for wear (but only thanks to movie makeup magic), Eric Nelsen (ex-Daniel, The Bay; ex-AJ, All My Children) checked in from the set of his new project, Broken Trail.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Eric Nelsen

Comments