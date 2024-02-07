BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Rewind: The Many Weddings Of Eric Forrester

As John McCook’s Eric takes yet another bride — Donna, for the second time — we take a look back at the Forrester patriarch’s previous trips down the aisle.
When B&B began in 1987, Eric was already married to Stephanie. But he fell hard for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and after Stephanie finally granted him a divorce, he married Ms. Logan in 1991.
Photo credit: CBS
Next up, in 1993, was Eric's ill-advised union to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).
Photo credit: CBS
After a failed attempt in 1997 (pictured), Eric and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) recommitted themselves to one another in 1999.
Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com
In 2003, the couple renewed their vows, with Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) reluctantly holding his tongue and not spilling the secret that could destroy Eric and Stephanie's relationship: that Massimo, not Eric, was Ridge's biological father.
Photo credit: Jesse Grant/JPI
Eric and Brooke's loved ones were floored when they impulsively eloped to Las Vegas in 2005. The marriage was rather short-lived.
Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com
In 2006, Eric and Stephanie remarried for the sake of their (seemingly) terminally ill daughter, Felicia.
Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com
Donna's (Jennifer Gareis) first stint as Mrs. Eric Forrester kicked off in 2009.
Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com
Eric and Stephanie tied the knot for the final time in 2012, the same year Steph sadly passed away.
Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com
Eric's last trip down the aisle, with Quinn (Rena Sofer), took place in 2016.
Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com
