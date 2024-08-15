Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In August 15

Alley Mills (Pam, l.) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna) during a break in the B&B action. Gareis shared the adorable image on her Instagram saying, "You can tell by our smiles how much fun we had working with @therealmichaeldamian @lauralee_bell on @boldandbeautifulcbs airing this week! My lovely frenemy, Pammy, visited us as well which was icing on the cake! Don’t worry Pammy & I are only pretending to be mad in the photo! Good times with yet another @youngandrestlesscbs crossover!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jennifer Gareis

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) has a new project. He shared this handsome shot and wrote, "Just completed a fitting for a film. Always wanted to do a western." Dattilo’s former on-screen love interest, Christie Clark (ex-Carrie), commented approvingly, “Looking like the real deal.” Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Bryan Dattilo

Chrishell Stause has finished filming her stint as Yasmine "Yas" Shields on Neighbours. She shared this snap saying, "Last day @neighbours Gonna miss this bunch." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Chrishelle Stause

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) took this selfie and added a poll for his followers in which he asked, "What am I filming on Days of our Lives 2Day?" The choices? "Discover I have an Evil Twin;" "Get slapped for being a Menace;" "Make Sweet, Sweet Love;" or "EJ gets possessed. 😈" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriegel

This image of Jophielle Love (Violet) and Jane Elliot (Tracy) was shared on GH's official Instagram account with the caption, "Elegance is learned, my friend." Love shared on her own Instagram saying adding, "I love this new relationship between Tracy and Violet … it’s hard not to have my favorite people@around anymore and so I hope that I get to hang out more with Jane ! She is so great! ❤️" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B, r.) posted with Jeresa Featherstone, who was in the wardrobe department at B&B. "I will miss you but so excited for you as well with all your new endeavors," Lang wrote. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Christian Campbell (ex-Bobby Warner, All My Children) was all smiles alongside Kristen Bell. The two were on KTLA to promote their musical Reefer Madness. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kristen Bell

(From l. to r.): Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Michael Damian (Danny) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) posed on the set of B&B when Bell and Damian came over from Y&R for a big crossover event. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lauralee Bell (Christine) wrote on social media, "When you're about to go live on the NEWS but there's an earthquake." The star has been making the rounds to publicize her crossover to B&B with Y&R co-star Michael Damian (Danny). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/LauraLee Bell

The younger set on Y&R is representing! Smiling for the camera behind-the-scenes (and scenery) are Judah Mackey (Connor,), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Lucy) and Paxton Mishkind (Johnny). Mackey shared the image for a very good reason: "Last week (August 8) was my 5 year anniversary portraying Connor Newman on @youngandrestlesscbs !! I remember when I first auditioned and got called back to read for casting and the executives at CBS. It was so exciting to book a part on this iconic show! The first actor I met on set was @joshuamorrowyr and he was so funny and cool which made me feel really comfortable. My set dad @mgrossman18 and I hit it off right away and my set mom @missyclaireegan was really sweet and welcoming. I love coming to work and sharing scenes with them! My character has been through a lot over the years. His latest struggle with OCD gave me an opportunity to work with @kidsmentalhealthfoundation and create awareness for children’s mental health which is really important to me." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Judah Mackey

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) took this selfie in his dressing room, and wrote "Action Jackson" on the image when he shared it on his Instagram Stories. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

Romy Park (Poppy, B&B) shared this image of herself in the hair and makeup room with a stunning french braid 'do. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Romy Park

Tina Huang (Melinda, DAYS) took over the show’s official Instagram account and took viewers on a guided tour of a day in her life on set, from hair and makeup to shooting in front of the cameras. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tina Huang

As she took fans along with her for the day, Huang stopped to take a pic with DAYS co-star Stacy Haiduk (Kristen). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tina Huang