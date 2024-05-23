Behind The Scenes Star Snaps From May 17 To May 23

During the week of May 10 – May 16, stars from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and video they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? GH stars were finally free to post candid glimpses of themselves all dolled up for the show’s recent cast photo shoot. Check out this gallery from stars including B&B’s Lisa Yamada (Luna), DAYS’s Carson Boatman (Johnny), GH’s Kate Mansi (Kristina) and more!
1 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/SCARLETT SPEARS
Scarlett Spears (Donna, GH, second from l.) shared this star-studded pic with her co-stars (from l.) Chad Duell (Michael), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Cynthia Watros (Nina), Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Cameron Mathison (Drew). Ali commented, "BESTIEEE❤️❤️❤️"
2 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/EDEN MCCOY
Two of GH's gorgeous players, Ali and Eden McCoy (Josslyn), had a blast striking poses while awaiting their turn in front of the camera at the show's recent cast photo shoot.
3 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/LINSEY GODFREY
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) took to her Instagram stories to demonstrate how similarly she dresses to her character — not only did the jeans the wardrobe department selected for her to wear as Sarah match what she showed up to work in, but so, too, did their shoes!
4 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROMY PARK
Romy Park (Poppy) and B&B co-star Joshua Hoffman (R.J.) puckered up for the camera in the show's hair and makeup room.
5 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/JOPHIELLE LOVE
Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) posted this sweet shot of herself flanked by Gregory Harrison (ex-Gregory) and Michael Easton (Finn), paying tribute to exiting co-star Harrison by writing, "Oh Grand’Pa Gregory! I will miss you so very much on GH. And I know Michael will too.... You were the best TV Grand Pa! Violet loved you so so much and she is so sad 😞. But as Jophielle, I just have one more Grand’Pa in my life now… ! Love you so much!"
6 of 17
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
The Day Players — (from l.) — DAYS's Brandon Barash (Stefan), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Boatman and Wally Kurth (Justin; Ned, GH) — made beautiful music together while performing at the soap star-studded Daytime Stands Up To Cancer fundraiser.
7 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KATE MANSI
Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) cozied up to her Port Charles pop, Benard, between scenes while filming Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding.
8 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KATE MANSI
Mansi also posed alongside her on-screen big sister, Kelly Monaco (Sam) — and gave her some good-natured teasing about her beautifully styled locks.
9 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ANNIKA NOELLE
Two stunners from the B&B cast, Lisa Yamada (Luna, l.) and Annika Noelle (Hope), took a quick photo break between scenes.
10 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/CARSON BOATMAN
Boatman and his on-screen better half, Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) put their stylish Salem looks to good use by posing for a dressing room selfie.
11 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/LAURALEE BELL
In a video shared on her Instagram stories, Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michael Damian (Danny) were tight-lipped about the nature of what they were shooting that day on the Y&R set, but did reveal that there were some special guest stars in the mix.
12 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROBERT SCOTT WILSON
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, Days) was in the mood to share this moody dressing room selfie.
13 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/TANISHA HARPER
Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) posted this picture that Kate Mansi snapped of her during a break from filming the Brook Lynn/Chase nuptials.
14 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KIRTEN STORMS
Kirsten Storms (Maxie) gave fans a glimpse into her GH dressing room on a particularly long day of shooting, and acknowledged the clutter accumulating in her home away from home.
15 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROMY PARK
"That's it for today," posted Romy Park as she exited the B&B studio after a long day of filming her character's dramatic fictional life.
16 of 17
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE GRACE LOPEZ
Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze, GH) checked in from her dressing room.
17 of 17
Photo credit: ROBERT PALMER WATKINS/X (formerly Twitter)
Perhaps this is why his former character was a no-show at Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding? GH alum Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) shared this glimpse into his latest post-daytime project. On X (formerly Twitter), he exclaimed, "Movie makin!"
Scarlett Spears (Donna, GH, second from l.) shared this star-studded pic with her co-stars (from l.) Chad Duell (Michael), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Cynthia Watros (Nina), Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Cameron Mathison (Drew). Ali commented, "BESTIEEE❤️❤️❤️"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/SCARLETT SPEARS
Two of GH's gorgeous players, Ali and Eden McCoy (Josslyn), had a blast striking poses while awaiting their turn in front of the camera at the show's recent cast photo shoot.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/EDEN MCCOY
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) took to her Instagram stories to demonstrate how similarly she dresses to her character — not only did the jeans the wardrobe department selected for her to wear as Sarah match what she showed up to work in, but so, too, did their shoes!
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/LINSEY GODFREY
Romy Park (Poppy) and B&B co-star Joshua Hoffman (R.J.) puckered up for the camera in the show's hair and makeup room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROMY PARK
Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) posted this sweet shot of herself flanked by Gregory Harrison (ex-Gregory) and Michael Easton (Finn), paying tribute to exiting co-star Harrison by writing, "Oh Grand’Pa Gregory! I will miss you so very much on GH. And I know Michael will too.... You were the best TV Grand Pa! Violet loved you so so much and she is so sad 😞. But as Jophielle, I just have one more Grand’Pa in my life now… ! Love you so much!"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/JOPHIELLE LOVE
The Day Players — (from l.) — DAYS's Brandon Barash (Stefan), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Boatman and Wally Kurth (Justin; Ned, GH) — made beautiful music together while performing at the soap star-studded Daytime Stands Up To Cancer fundraiser.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) cozied up to her Port Charles pop, Benard, between scenes while filming Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KATE MANSI
Mansi also posed alongside her on-screen big sister, Kelly Monaco (Sam) — and gave her some good-natured teasing about her beautifully styled locks.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KATE MANSI
Two stunners from the B&B cast, Lisa Yamada (Luna, l.) and Annika Noelle (Hope), took a quick photo break between scenes.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ANNIKA NOELLE
Boatman and his on-screen better half, Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) put their stylish Salem looks to good use by posing for a dressing room selfie.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/CARSON BOATMAN
In a video shared on her Instagram stories, Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michael Damian (Danny) were tight-lipped about the nature of what they were shooting that day on the Y&R set, but did reveal that there were some special guest stars in the mix.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/LAURALEE BELL
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, Days) was in the mood to share this moody dressing room selfie.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROBERT SCOTT WILSON
Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) posted this picture that Kate Mansi snapped of her during a break from filming the Brook Lynn/Chase nuptials.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/TANISHA HARPER
Kirsten Storms (Maxie) gave fans a glimpse into her GH dressing room on a particularly long day of shooting, and acknowledged the clutter accumulating in her home away from home.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KIRTEN STORMS
"That's it for today," posted Romy Park as she exited the B&B studio after a long day of filming her character's dramatic fictional life.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROMY PARK
Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze, GH) checked in from her dressing room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE GRACE LOPEZ
Perhaps this is why his former character was a no-show at Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding? GH alum Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) shared this glimpse into his latest post-daytime project. On X (formerly Twitter), he exclaimed, "Movie makin!"
Photo credit: ROBERT PALMER WATKINS/X (formerly Twitter)