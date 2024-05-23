Behind The Scenes Star Snaps From May 17 To May 23

Scarlett Spears (Donna, GH, second from l.) shared this star-studded pic with her co-stars (from l.) Chad Duell (Michael), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Cynthia Watros (Nina), Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Cameron Mathison (Drew). Ali commented, "BESTIEEE❤️❤️❤️" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/SCARLETT SPEARS

Two of GH's gorgeous players, Ali and Eden McCoy (Josslyn), had a blast striking poses while awaiting their turn in front of the camera at the show's recent cast photo shoot. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/EDEN MCCOY

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) took to her Instagram stories to demonstrate how similarly she dresses to her character — not only did the jeans the wardrobe department selected for her to wear as Sarah match what she showed up to work in, but so, too, did their shoes! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/LINSEY GODFREY

Romy Park (Poppy) and B&B co-star Joshua Hoffman (R.J.) puckered up for the camera in the show's hair and makeup room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROMY PARK

Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) posted this sweet shot of herself flanked by Gregory Harrison (ex-Gregory) and Michael Easton (Finn), paying tribute to exiting co-star Harrison by writing, "Oh Grand’Pa Gregory! I will miss you so very much on GH. And I know Michael will too.... You were the best TV Grand Pa! Violet loved you so so much and she is so sad 😞. But as Jophielle, I just have one more Grand’Pa in my life now… ! Love you so much!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/JOPHIELLE LOVE

The Day Players — (from l.) — DAYS's Brandon Barash (Stefan), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Boatman and Wally Kurth (Justin; Ned, GH) — made beautiful music together while performing at the soap star-studded Daytime Stands Up To Cancer fundraiser. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) cozied up to her Port Charles pop, Benard, between scenes while filming Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KATE MANSI

Mansi also posed alongside her on-screen big sister, Kelly Monaco (Sam) — and gave her some good-natured teasing about her beautifully styled locks. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KATE MANSI

Two stunners from the B&B cast, Lisa Yamada (Luna, l.) and Annika Noelle (Hope), took a quick photo break between scenes. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ANNIKA NOELLE

Boatman and his on-screen better half, Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) put their stylish Salem looks to good use by posing for a dressing room selfie. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/CARSON BOATMAN

In a video shared on her Instagram stories, Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michael Damian (Danny) were tight-lipped about the nature of what they were shooting that day on the Y&R set, but did reveal that there were some special guest stars in the mix. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/LAURALEE BELL

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, Days) was in the mood to share this moody dressing room selfie. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROBERT SCOTT WILSON

Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) posted this picture that Kate Mansi snapped of her during a break from filming the Brook Lynn/Chase nuptials. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/TANISHA HARPER

Kirsten Storms (Maxie) gave fans a glimpse into her GH dressing room on a particularly long day of shooting, and acknowledged the clutter accumulating in her home away from home. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/KIRTEN STORMS

"That's it for today," posted Romy Park as she exited the B&B studio after a long day of filming her character's dramatic fictional life. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ROMY PARK

Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze, GH) checked in from her dressing room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE GRACE LOPEZ