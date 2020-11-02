Behind The Scenes Of Finola Hughes's 35th Anniversary As Anna

The cast and crew of GH gathered for a belated celebration of Finola Hughes’s 35th anniversary as Anna, which fell on April 10, during the show’s coronavirus shutdown.
Hughes, with (from l.) Gregory Harrison (Gregory), Josh Swickard (Chase), Jophielle Love (Violet) and Michael Easton (Finn), tweeted, “It’s a milestone I didn’t even see coming, to be honest! 35yrs since I first stepped into Port Charles. Thank you for being my family @GeneralHospital Thank you to our amazing cast and crew who show up tirelessly. Thank you [Executive Producer] @valentinifrank for keeping us all safe!”
Photo credit: Instagram
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) was also dressed for the occasion.
Photo credit: Instagram
Hughes posed with Wes Ramsey (Peter) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie).
Photo credit: Instagram
Valentini tweeted, “Happy 35th Anniversary Fin !!! We love you!!!” and added the hashtags, “#BetterLateThanNever #COVID19GotInTheWay #Fin35.”
Photo credit: Twitter
Chad Duell (Michael) and Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) flanked the guest of honor.
Photo credit: Instagram
Swickard and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) spent some couch time with Hughes.
Photo credit: Instagram
