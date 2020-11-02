GH

PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes Of Finola Hughes's 35th Anniversary As Anna

GH

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 6

The cast and crew of GH gathered for a belated celebration of Finola Hughes’s 35th anniversary as Anna, which fell on April 10, during the show’s coronavirus shutdown.

Behind The Scenes Of Finola Hughes's 35th Anniversary As Anna
1 of 6
Close gallery
Hughes, with (from l.) Gregory Harrison (Gregory), Josh Swickard (Chase), Jophielle Love (Violet) and Michael Easton (Finn), tweeted, “It’s a milestone I didn’t even see coming, to be honest! 35yrs since I first stepped into Port Charles. Thank you for being my family @GeneralHospital Thank you to our amazing cast and crew who show up tirelessly. Thank you [Executive Producer] @valentinifrank for keeping us all safe!”

Photo credit: Instagram

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) was also dressed for the occasion.

Photo credit: Instagram

Hughes posed with Wes Ramsey (Peter) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie).

Photo credit: Instagram

Valentini tweeted, “Happy 35th Anniversary Fin !!! We love you!!!” and added the hashtags, “#BetterLateThanNever #COVID19GotInTheWay #Fin35.”

Photo credit: Twitter

Chad Duell (Michael) and Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) flanked the guest of honor.

Photo credit: Instagram

Swickard and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) spent some couch time with Hughes.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: ,
Comments