Behind The Scenes Of Finola Hughes's 35th Anniversary As Anna

1 of 6

Hughes, with (from l.) Gregory Harrison (Gregory), Josh Swickard (Chase), Jophielle Love (Violet) and Michael Easton (Finn), tweeted, “It’s a milestone I didn’t even see coming, to be honest! 35yrs since I first stepped into Port Charles. Thank you for being my family @GeneralHospital Thank you to our amazing cast and crew who show up tirelessly. Thank you [Executive Producer] @valentinifrank for keeping us all safe!”

Photo credit: Instagram