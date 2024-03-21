Your account
Beth Maitland, Michael Damian, Josh Kelly, Jon Lindstrom

Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

By

Credit: INSTAGRAM/MAITLAND; Jon Lindstrom/X (formerly Twitter)

Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set
"So this happened yesterday!" trilled Beth Maitland (Traci, Y&R). "Love you @therealmichaeldamian [Danny] #vintage #oldfriends #alwayssmiling"

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/MAITLAND

Teased Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH), "Wait, Cody reads? All kidding aside, thank you #JoshKelly [Cody] for picking up my book! With all the choices out there, it means a lot!"

Photo credit: Jon Lindstrom/X (formerly Twitter)

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) got prepped for a shoot, promising, "I'll post the photos soon!!"

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GAREIS

ACCESS HOLLYWOOD host Scott Evans (second from l.) was all smiles during his DAYS guest gig alongside (from l.) Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Jackée Harry (Paulina), James Reynolds (Abe) and Greg Rikaart (Leo).

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

"Robert may not have gotten his way today, but Tristan [Rogers, Robert] and Jon were all smiles in between takes,"

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GENERAL HOSPITAL

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/MACKEY

"D’awww these guys," smiled Victoria Grace (Wendy), with DAYS co-stars (from l.) Drake Hogestyn (John), Steve Burton (Harris) and Galen Gering (Rafe).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GRACE

"Best tv bro," declared Cosette Abinante (Scout, GH), with on-screen kin Asher Antonyzyn (Danny).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ABINANTE

