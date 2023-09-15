B&B’s Annika Noelle (Hope) posed with on-screen son Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas). Photo credit: JPI

DAYS’s Eric Martsolf (Brady, r.) was grinning ear to ear to spend time with Dick Van Dyke (ex-Timothy). Photo credit: Instagram

Jonathan Bennett (ex-JR, ALL MY CHILDREN, c.) appeared on ACCESS DAILY with hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) to talk about his Food Network show BATTLE OF THE DECADES. Photo credit: Instagram

“selling the drama,” posted a moody Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), in his DAYS dressing room. Photo credit: Instagram

Kassie DePaiva (Blair, c.) got a warm GH welcome from Lynn Herring (Lucy) and Michael E. Knight (Martin). Photo credit: ABC

DePaiva also shared a smile with GH’s Jane Elliot (Tracy). Photo credit: ABC

“Getting wired for sound on a Sunday for an up coming documentary! Stay tuned,” teased GH’s Kin Shriner (Scott). Photo credit: Twitter

B&B newcomer Lisa Yamada (Luna) got familiar with the Forrester creations at B&B. Photo credit: JPI