Credit: Instagram/JPI

B&B’s Annika Noelle (Hope) posed with on-screen son Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas).

Photo credit: JPI

DAYS’s Eric Martsolf (Brady, r.) was grinning ear to ear to spend time with Dick Van Dyke (ex-Timothy).

Photo credit: Instagram

Jonathan Bennett (ex-JR, ALL MY CHILDREN, c.) appeared on ACCESS DAILY with hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) to talk about his Food Network show BATTLE OF THE DECADES.

Photo credit: Instagram

“selling the drama,” posted a moody Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), in his DAYS dressing room.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kassie DePaiva (Blair, c.) got a warm GH welcome from Lynn Herring (Lucy) and Michael E. Knight (Martin).

Photo credit: ABC

DePaiva also shared a smile with GH’s Jane Elliot (Tracy).

Photo credit: ABC

“Getting wired for sound on a Sunday for an up coming documentary! Stay tuned,” teased GH’s Kin Shriner (Scott).

Photo credit: Twitter

B&B newcomer Lisa Yamada (Luna) got familiar with the Forrester creations at B&B.

Photo credit: JPI

McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS) promoted her appearance on QVC for her company, Westmore Beauty.

Photo credit: Instagram

