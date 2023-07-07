“Summer in GC!” trilled Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, r.). “Love me some Ashley [Eileen Davidson]/ Abby time! And loving this blue dress.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Always happy to be back in the hub!” enthused GH’s Risa Dorken (Amy). Photo credit: Instagram

Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS) showed off her alter ego’s denim dress. Photo credit: Instagram

“Each show is a miracle,” shared Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS), who appeared in Shirley Valentine at Cape May Stage. “It really is. It’s called a ‘tour de force’ for a reason!” Photo credit: Instagram

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS et al) showed off his look for a new character named Eli. Photo credit: Instagram

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT et al) posed on the set of MAX’s LOVE AND DEATH with Robert Udashen, a real-life friend of Don Crowder, the man Pelphrey portrays in the mini-series Photo credit: Instagram

Kate Mansi (Kristina, l.) posed with on-screen sis Kelly Monaco (Sam) on the GH set. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Lauren Koslow (Kate, l.) joins the soap-within-a-soap BODY & DOUL as Lorna, here with Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) as Kassandra. Photo credit: JPI