Promo banner Promo banner
behind

PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes

behind

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 9

Behind The Scenes
1 of 9
Close gallery
“Summer in GC!” trilled Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, r.). “Love me some Ashley [Eileen Davidson]/ Abby time! And loving this blue dress.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“Always happy to be back in the hub!” enthused GH’s Risa Dorken (Amy).

Photo credit: Instagram

Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS) showed off her alter ego’s denim dress.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Each show is a miracle,” shared Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS), who appeared in Shirley Valentine at Cape May Stage. “It really is. It’s called a ‘tour de force’ for a reason!”

Photo credit: Instagram

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS et al) showed off his look for a new character named Eli.

Photo credit: Instagram

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT et al) posed on the set of MAX’s LOVE AND DEATH with Robert Udashen, a real-life friend of Don Crowder, the man Pelphrey portrays in the mini-series

Photo credit: Instagram

Kate Mansi (Kristina, l.) posed with on-screen sis Kelly Monaco (Sam) on the GH set.

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Lauren Koslow (Kate, l.) joins the soap-within-a-soap BODY & DOUL as Lorna, here with Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) as Kassandra.

Photo credit: JPI

Annika Noelle (Hope) showed off her fabulous frock while filming in Rome.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments