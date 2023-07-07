“Summer in GC!” trilled Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, r.). “Love me some Ashley [Eileen Davidson]/ Abby time! And loving this blue dress.”
“Always happy to be back in the hub!” enthused GH’s Risa Dorken (Amy).
Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS) showed off her alter ego’s denim dress.
“Each show is a miracle,” shared Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS), who appeared in Shirley Valentine at Cape May Stage. “It really is. It’s called a ‘tour de force’ for a reason!”
Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS et al) showed off his look for a new character named Eli.
Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT et al) posed on the set of MAX’s LOVE AND DEATH with Robert Udashen, a real-life friend of Don Crowder, the man Pelphrey portrays in the mini-series
Kate Mansi (Kristina, l.) posed with on-screen sis Kelly Monaco (Sam) on the GH set.
DAYS’s Lauren Koslow (Kate, l.) joins the soap-within-a-soap BODY & DOUL as Lorna, here with Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) as Kassandra.
Annika Noelle (Hope) showed off her fabulous frock while filming in Rome.