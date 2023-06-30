“Day 1 on set of my next movie, kinda not mad at being blonde again, think I may keep it for a bit....We’ll seeee,” divulged Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, OLTL).
“Gnarly burn sfx makeup,” shared Jessica Morris
(ex-Jennifer, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) of her special effects makeup.
“So exciting to be on set for the newest #HannahSwensen!” declared Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). “Proud to be producing another episode for these fun characters.”
James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) announced new episodes of his other series, VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW, on Disney+. “They’re good. Watch them NOW!!!” he posted.
“Another wonderful audience!” enthused Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al), who is starring in Shirley Valentine at the Cape May Stage in Cape May, NJ. “Thanks to all that came out tonight! It was a joy to perform for you.”
(From l.) Kate Mansi (Kristina), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Kelly Monaco (Sam) posed backstage at GH.
“We were admiring ourselves in the mirror... and then we heard lunch was delivered!!” mused DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, l.), with Deidre Hall (Marlena).
“Thanks again to the two gorgeous gals who gave me Sigmund at the @GeneralHospital convention,” shared Lynn Herring (Lucy). “He had an excellent day at work and he charmed everyone at GH!”
Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) showed off her setup for an at-home interview.