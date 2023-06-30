“Day 1 on set of my next movie, kinda not mad at being blonde again, think I may keep it for a bit....We’ll seeee,” divulged Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, OLTL). Photo credit: Instagram

“Gnarly burn sfx makeup,” shared Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) of her special effects makeup. Photo credit: Instagram

“So exciting to be on set for the newest #HannahSwensen!” declared Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). “Proud to be producing another episode for these fun characters.” Photo credit: Instagram

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) announced new episodes of his other series, VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW, on Disney+. “They’re good. Watch them NOW!!!” he posted. Photo credit: Twitter

“Another wonderful audience!” enthused Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al), who is starring in Shirley Valentine at the Cape May Stage in Cape May, NJ. “Thanks to all that came out tonight! It was a joy to perform for you.” Photo credit: Instagram

(From l.) Kate Mansi (Kristina), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Kelly Monaco (Sam) posed backstage at GH. Photo credit: Bravo TV

“We were admiring ourselves in the mirror... and then we heard lunch was delivered!!” mused DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, l.), with Deidre Hall (Marlena). Photo credit: Instagram

“Thanks again to the two gorgeous gals who gave me Sigmund at the @GeneralHospital convention,” shared Lynn Herring (Lucy). “He had an excellent day at work and he charmed everyone at GH!” Photo credit: Instagram