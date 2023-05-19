Constance Towers (Helena, l.) posed with James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) and Finola Hughes (Anna) upon her return to GH.
Check Out This Behind The Scenes Gallery Of Your Favorite Soap Stars
“Li and Gabi [on DAYS] might be battling but behind the scenes Remington [Hoffman] and @camila are all good,” declared the actor. “Love working with the wonderful and talented Camila Banus. Always super fun and professional.”
“I am celebrating 7 years recurring in Port Charles! I admire & appreciate the incredible #GH cast, crew and production team so much,” enthused Risa Dorken (Amy).
“I really enjoyed doing the @boulet brothers Halfway To Halloween!” trilled Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R). “It’s like a horror comedy special! I loved the comedy part!!”
“Happy Friday from
my favorite place,” smiled Y&R’s Zuleyka Silver (Audra).
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN, near l.) appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA with hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous.
Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, Y&R, near r.) shared a laugh with Alfre Woodard on the set of Summer Camp. “Alfre delivers the best dry wit between her teeth! Can’t stop laughing,” Rowell posted.
“Mid sentence on Day 2 of #AndYouAre,” shared Alicia Coppola (ex-Lorna, ANOTHER WORLD et al).
“I got to perform for and meet this comedic genius tonight, and she could not have been lovelier. She bent and I snapped,” mused B&B alum Alex Wyse (ex-Saul), with Jennifer Coolidge.