Constance Towers (Helena, l.) posed with James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) and Finola Hughes (Anna) upon her return to GH. Check Out This Behind The Scenes Gallery Of Your Favorite Soap Stars Photo credit: Instagram

“Li and Gabi [on DAYS] might be battling but behind the scenes Remington [Hoffman] and @camila are all good,” declared the actor. “Love working with the wonderful and talented Camila Banus. Always super fun and professional.” Photo credit: Instagram

“I am celebrating 7 years recurring in Port Charles! I admire & appreciate the incredible #GH cast, crew and production team so much,” enthused Risa Dorken (Amy). Photo credit: Instagram

“I really enjoyed doing the @boulet brothers Halfway To Halloween!” trilled Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R). “It’s like a horror comedy special! I loved the comedy part!!” Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy Friday from my favorite place,” smiled Y&R’s Zuleyka Silver (Audra). Photo credit: Instagram

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN, near l.) appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA with hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous. Photo credit: Instagram

Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru, Y&R, near r.) shared a laugh with Alfre Woodard on the set of Summer Camp. “Alfre delivers the best dry wit between her teeth! Can’t stop laughing,” Rowell posted. Photo credit: Instagram

“Mid sentence on Day 2 of #AndYouAre,” shared Alicia Coppola (ex-Lorna, ANOTHER WORLD et al). Photo credit: Instagram