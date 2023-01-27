“It’s Cher & Dionne y’all!” quipped Tabyana Ali (Trina, l.), with Eden McCoy (Josslyn), referencing the 1995 cult classic, Clueless.
Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) happily reported back to work at DAYS after their winter break.
Y&R’s Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, c.) was flanked by co-stars (from l.) Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Judith Chapman (Gloria), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) and Zach Tinker (Fen).
“Glam,” reported GH’s Cassandra James (Terry) from the makeup chair.
Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al) posed with James Lesure on the set of ROOKIE FEDS, in which she recently appeared as a guest star.